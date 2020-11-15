William Alexander Nixon, III, 73, passed away on November 11, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Born in Albion, NY in 1947, Bill grew up in Rochester, NY and Camp Hill, PA. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Katherine Oates Nixon, his daughter, Frances Nixon Denote and son-in-law, Jon Denote, his grandson, William Denote, his sister, Cynthia Nixon Hudson, 7 brothers- and sisters-in-law, and 10 nieces and nephews. A sister, Nancy Jane Nixon, predeceased him. Throughout his fight with cancer, he inspired others, as he was inordinately positive in his approach to the disease. He greeted each morning saying out loud, "Thank you, God, for another day." He tried to cheer fellow patients while undergoing his treatments at the cancer center, and he never forgot to thank his doctors. During his high school years, Bill earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Bucknell University, followed by Columbia University Teacher's College for his master's degree. The grandson and son of American Baptist ministers, Bill took his faith seriously and chose to serve his country during the Vietnam war as a Conscientious Objector, working in a lab at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City. He began his teaching career as a science teacher at the Lenox School in Manhattan, followed by posts in the Skowhegan, Maine schools, the Harrisburg Academy in Harrisburg, PA, and finally, serving as Science Coordinator and teacher for 27 years at Renbrook School in West Hartford, CT. As he neared retirement, Bill also mentored beginning science teachers at Covenant Prep School in Hartford. Bill, known affectionately among his students as "Wild Bill," taught science with energy, enthusiasm, and sometimes zany antics that only heightened his students' curiosity about all things science. Adamant that the best way to learn science is by doing science, Bill made sure to have his students out of their seats performing experiments in every class meeting instead of listening to long lectures. In his professional life, Bill was recognized with several prizes: The Entomological Society of America awarded him First Prize in the educational division, specifically for his students' projects comparing each of the human body systems to those of insects. In 2005, The Chemical Education Foundation awarded him first place in the Scientific Inquiry category. Twice, Bill's Renbrook students placed first regionally in the Toshiba National ExploraVision Contest, and one year, a student discovered an error in the World Book Encyclopedia regarding its explanation about how a candle burns. The student's finding resulted in a correction in subsequent World Book volumes. Never one to sit still very long, Bill loved hiking – especially with his daughter, paddling his kayak and marveling at the "seaweed gardens" at his beloved Goose Rocks Beach in Maine, playing chess, creating one-of-a-kind furniture with driftwood, and generally puttering with endless projects to improve the house. His delight in puns brought either smiles or grimaces to those around him. Bill's family wishes to thank all who helped him through his experience with cancer: Hospice, who made his last weeks happy and comfortable, his primary care doctor of over 30 years, Dr. Stuart Genser, and Hartford Healthcare Gray Cancer Center's Dr. Timothy Hong and Dr. Andrew Salner and their teams for their expertise, their true devotion to medicine, and their genuine respect for each patient. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Renbrook School and Asylum Hill Congregational Church. A memorial service will be live-streamed from Asylum Hill Congregational Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at ahcc.org/live-streaming
.