1/1
William Arthur De Sarro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Buddy" De Sarro, 80, died of lung cancer on November 8, 2020. Born December 8, 1939 in Hartford, CT, a son of William "Buddy" De Sarro and Emma Nardacchione. Internationally gifted trumpet player and band leader "A Touch of Class", "Dixie Daddy Cats", "Red Garter Band", "Buddy De Sarro Trio", New Orleans Jazz Festival, American Federation of Musicians Local 174-496, New Orleans and American Federation of Musicians Local 806 West Palm Beach, FL, Screen Actors Guild (SAG), US Marine Corps 99th Rifle Company Sharp Shooter, Palm Beach Sheriff's Department, Deputy Sheriff and Royal Palm Beach Police Department, Patrol Officer and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #50, Security Supervisor The Gardens Mall, Palm Beach Times Newspaper Head of Security, Private Duty Celebrity Security and Investigations. Leaves a sister, Marcia De Sarro-Witt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved