BOYLE – William Augustus Boyle, Jr., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home of 63 years in Pleasant Valley. Born on January 1, 1929, he was the son of the late William A. Sr. and Mary Josephine (O'Connor) Boyle and the loving husband of Bonnie (White) Boyle. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Boyle of ME and Janet Bahre (husband Howard) of Barkhamsted; two stepsons, Benjamin Etzel of AZ and Geoffrey Etzel (wife Christina) of OH; three grandchildren, Matthew Bahre, Gregory Gustafson (wife Kate) and Erik Gustafson; sister, Patricia Danielson of MA; and brother, Thomas Boyle (wife Carole) of FL. Bill served in the US Army as a Combat Infantryman with the 40th U.S. Infantry Division in Korea. Awarded the Combat Infantry Badge in addition to numerous campaign medals and ribbons. He also served in Japan. He served 20 years in the Army Reserve 399th C.A. Group based in Danbury. Bill is a graduate of the U.S. Command and General Staff College and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He received a BS in Education from Central Connecticut State Teacher's College, Master's degree and advanced professional education from the University of Connecticut. Working for the New Britain School System, he taught fifth grade until becoming Audiovisual Director until his retirement in 1984. The historic romance of trains, flight and antique autos inspired many experiences and collections throughout the years. An inventive man, Bill enjoyed the challenge of using saved odds and ends to create solutions to household problems. He participated in local theater, was a life member of the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department and served as Justice of the Peace. He was proud of his Irish heritage and known for his annual performance of the parody version of "Galway Bay" accompanied by one chord on the guitar. Bill's humor, integrity, respect for people in all walks of life and outgoing personality defined his character. Funeral services and burial with full Military Honors are private. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Salvation Army Regional Service Center, P.O. Box 571, Winsted, CT, 06098. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com
.