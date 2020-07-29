Bill, as I knew him, was my Brother, Howard Bahre's Father In- Law. I remember him as a very polite, funny, up-standing man, who you could tell had a strong military background. Although I only met him a few times, he always treated me with respect and friendship. I am proud to have known Bill and know he is at peace now. Our prayers go out to each and every Family member and friend Bill had.

Steven G. Bahre and Family

Friend