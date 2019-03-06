William Buden Coyle, 82, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly New Britain, CT passed away Tuesday, February 26. Bill was born in New Britain, the son of John and Genivieve (Buden) Coyle. He attended local schools and proudly served as a US Marine in Korea. Soon after returning home, he joined the New Britain Police Department in 1959 as a supernumerary, working his way to the rank of Lieutenant, retiring in 1999. He was a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA and a longtime member of the FBI National Academy Association. He also studied criminal justice at Babson College and the University of Louisville. He served as the secretary of the Police Association of Connecticut and on its Executive Committee for many years.Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Jane Ellen (Foye) Coyle, sons Michael (Lydia) of Burlington, CT, Patrick (Nancy) of York, SC, William (Mary) of West Palm Beach, FL, and Christopher (Kim) of Unionville, CT, grandchildren Justin Coyle, Tyler Coyle, Cassandra Rose, Richard Rose, Amanda Coyle, Ryan Coyle, Aiden Coyle, Colin Coyle, great granddaughter Nova Coyle and great grandson Jude Rose.He is also survived by his brother Roger (Patricia) and sisters Patricia (Steve) Grega and Linda Cordonier, all of New Britain and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret.Bill was an avid golfer and for five decades played regularly with the "Belvedere Group" at Stanley Golf Course. He proudly served for many years on the Veterans' Commission in New Britain and was active in numerous local fraternal organizations including the American Legion, Ancient Order of Hibernians, and BPOE #957 Elks, where he was an Exalted Ruler.A gathering service will be held Monday, March 11th from 3-5 pm at the Glick Family Funeral Home, 3600 North Federal Highway, in Boca Raton. A mass will follow on March 12th at 10 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 22094 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. to share a remembrance or condolences please visit Bill's tribute wall at www.glickfamilyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (https://nleomf.org). Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary