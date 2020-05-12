William B. Henry, M.D.- It is with great sadness that our family announce the passing of William B. Henry M.D., "Dr. Bill" or "Papa". Surrounded by family, he passed away at home on Friday, May 8, 2020 due to complications from the COVID 19 virus. A celebration of his life will be held when possible. Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trnpk Glastonbury CT 06033 are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/glastonbury-ct/william-henry-9176609
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.