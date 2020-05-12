William B. Henry
William B. Henry, M.D.- It is with great sadness that our family announce the passing of William B. Henry M.D., "Dr. Bill" or "Papa". Surrounded by family, he passed away at home on Friday, May 8, 2020 due to complications from the COVID 19 virus. A celebration of his life will be held when possible. Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trnpk Glastonbury CT 06033 are assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/glastonbury-ct/william-henry-9176609

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 12, 2020
Dr Henry you took care of our son David when he was a child He is now 39 You were always patience especially with a 1st time mom asking all kinds of questions Your staff was great and you always had a smile and great demeanor for everyone Thank you and now that your earthly duties are over Heaven is so happy to have you now caring for all those little ones above .Blessings Always to you and your family
