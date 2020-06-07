It is with great sadness that our family announce the passing of William B. Henry M.D., "Dr. Bill" and/or "Papa". Surrounded by family, he passed away at home on Friday, May 8th due to complications from the COVID 19 virus. Dr. Henry was born in the Bronx on August 24, 1937. A proud graduate of School 15, Columbia University and Albany Medical College, he developed and maintained friendships that carried through his life. A week after graduating from medical school, he married his favorite nurse Elaine on June 8, 1963 and began a 57-year love affair. In addition to his loving wife, Bill is survived by his three daughters and their families; Kathi Henry along with her son Ben Nixon and his wife Courtney; Ruth Henry and her daughter Ella MacCormack; and Nancy Benson and her husband Bill and sons Luke and Liam. He is also survived by his brother George (Cindy), former sister in law Linda Henry, nieces and nephew Mary (Alec) Dunkel, Karen Henry and David (Jill) Kindy, and their families. He began his career as an intern at Hartford Hospital, completing his residency at Mass General and serving his country as a Major in the US Army, stationed at Fort Bragg and in Danang, Vietnam. Dr. Henry spent the next 42 years in private practice in Glastonbury, on staff at Hartford Hospital and was instrumental in forming ProHealth Physicians. He lived the Rotary ethos "Service above Self" and advised all the students who benefitted from his mentorship to "Balance career responsibilities with those of your family and to get involved in your community." He served as President of the Glastonbury Rotary Club (1985-1986) and as a board member of Hartford Hospital, Glastonbury YMCA, Friends of Wells Turner Library, and Glastonbury VNA. He was also a Mason Columbia Lodge #25 member. He was honored and humbled to receive the Rotarian Paul Harris Award, the Hartford Hospital Distinguished Service Award and recognition from the Glastonbury Board of Education for his decades of caring and service to the students of the Glastonbury Public Schools. In addition to caring for his patients and their families, Bill enjoyed traveling, birdwatching, tennis, singing, golf, the beaches of Cape Cod and Rhode Island, his annual swim at Orchard Hill, playing poker with the same group of friends for over 45 years, and his outings to play his favorite penny slot machine at Mohegan Sun. Other than home with his family, his favorite place on earth was Disney World. Our family wishes to thank all those who traveled with him on his pathway in life. Special thanks to the many health care professionals that cared for Bill over the years especially Hartford Health Care at Home along with Shanice and Michael that supported our family this past month at home. A celebration of his life will be held when possible. Online condolences may be made at Glastonbury Funeral Home https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/glastonbury-ct/william-henry-9176609 Memorial gifts may be made to Hartford Hospital, c/o Philanthropy Department, 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT 06102 or at https://giving.hartfordhospital.org/donate or to The Glastonbury Rotary Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 67, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Glastonbury Funeral Home 450 New London Trpk. Glastonbury, CT 06033 are assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral and Committal services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial gathering will be held in the future for family and friends to gather around Bill's family.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.