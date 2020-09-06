1/2
William B. "Bill" Pié Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM B. PIÉ, SR. (Bill) of Berlin formerly of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on August 30th just short of his 93rd birthday with his loving family by his side. Bill was born in Newark, Delaware, the seventh of the eight children of Paul F. Pié and Margaret Blandy Pié. He leaves his beloved wife of 66 years Anne (Mele), daughters Suzanne Edgaro of Berlin, CT, Michele Johnson (Kurt) of Renton, WA, granddaughter Elizabeth Edgaro of Hartford, CT, grandsons Ryan Johnson (Christine) Kent, WA, Colin Johnson (Shannon) Ladson, SC, Blandy Salerno, Seattle, WA, Coast Guard Lieutenant, William B. Pié, III, Galveston, TX, Elise Pié of Southington, sister Anne Barbazette of N. Ft. Meyers, FL, great-grandchildren Darren and Addison Johnson of Ladson, SC, Owen and Olivia Johnson of Kent, WA, Griffen Salerno and Lily Anne Blake of Everett, WA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son William B. Pié, Jr. and youngest daughter Jennifer Wilson. He was also predeceased by his brothers Paul, Charles and John, and sisters Catherine P. Connell, Marguerite P. Cox and Elizabeth D. Pié. Bill attended the University of Delaware for two years interrupting his education to join the Navy where he served for two years as Boatswains Mate 2nd Class on the aircraft carrier the USS Badoeng Strait. With the ending of WWII, he was discharged to complete his education earning his Mechanical Engineering degree. He spent his entire career of thirty-six years with Pratt & Whitney being hired immediately upon his graduation from Delaware in 1950. He spent the first four years in the East Hartford facility in Field Engineering after which he and his young family were transferred to the Los Angeles office where he served as Assistant Chief for ten years. Following those years, he and the family moved north where he was assigned as Chief of the Seattle office for the next ten years. During that time, he traveled extensively through Asia, Europe, Australia and South Africa. One of the high points of his career was being on the first delivery flight of the Boeing 747-SP to South African Airways. In 1968 Bill became Director of Marketing for new engines when he was transferred back to East Hartford. Bill retired in 1986 after a thirty-six-year career. Bill was an avid low-handicap golfer from the age of six. He had no choice because his father and brothers were club champions, so he naturally followed suit. As a teenager, Bill was credited with keeping the Newark Country Club open during WWII years because so many of their employees were called to serve. Bill's family home was directly across the road from the club so early mornings he could be found tending to the greens and running the pro-shop. Bill is also a past member of the Wethersfield Country Club. In his retirement years, when Bill was not keeping up his impeccable lawn and yard, he could be found in his basement workshop creating professional pieces of furniture treasured by his family. He also was a master at the barbecue, one of his specialties being Shish-Kabob. Watching him threading the skewers with lamb and vegetables with precision and patience was seeing an artist at work. He was our rock, our Poppie, our Devil's advocate, our go-to person if anything needed to be mended or replaced, the one to reassure us with his quiet, sensible and level-headed view of any situation. It has been a family joke, but we will lovingly carry on his tradition of making sure that cold foods are served on cold plates and hot foods on warm plates! The family extends thanks to Trinity Hospice for their constant care and kindness to Bill when he needed it the most. And to all our friends who brought dinners, ran errands and made calls offering any help whatsoever, we will be eternally grateful. In recognition of the challenges presented by the COVID virus, drive through calling hours will be held at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Drive, Wethersfield on Tuesday, September 8th from 4 – 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the William family.
September 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved