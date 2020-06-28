William B. Price
1955 - 2020
William "Bill" Bradford Price, 64, of East Granby, husband of Kelli (Phillips) Price, passed away suddenly on Monday June 15th, 2020 at St Francis Hospital from a heart condition. Bill was born on October 15, 1955 in Buffalo, New York, the son of Joyce (Davis) Price and the late Wilford W. Price. Bill was a graduate of Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, and served 4 years in the US Navy, before starting his 37-year career at Kaman Aerospace as an ILS Engineer. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut. Bill cherished every moment he spent with his family. He loved and was proud of his children. A long-time car enthusiast, Bill enjoyed owning his '55 Ford Fairlane and going to car shows, as well as building car models. In his lifetime, he had many hobbies like, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, gaming and collecting all kinds of music. He loved being out in the yard and enjoyed all his grandpets. Besides his wife Kelli, Bill leaves his daughter Valerie Price of East Hartford, his son Zachary Price of East Granby and many family members that were dear to his heart. We will celebrate his years with us every day. Services will be private. Donations can be made in Bill's name to Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut at http://packleadersrescue.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
1 entry
June 27, 2020
I had worked with Bill for most of my 40+ years at Kaman. He was a wonderful person and a friend.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him

RIP Bill

Richard Francolino
Jensen Beach FL
Richard Francolino
Coworker
