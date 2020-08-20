William (Bill) B. Skinner of Suffield passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara. He leaves his two sons, Bill Skinner (Susan) of Oviedo, Florida and Robert Skinner (Karen) of Suffield. He also leaves five grandchildren, Alison, Amanda, Will, Matthew and Jeffrey, and three great grandchildren, Dylan, Conor and Ali. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Maribeth and his parents, Muriel (Sunny) and William Skinner. He is survived by his brothers Larry Skinner of Arizona and James Skinner of Pennsylvania. He also leaves his stepchildren Don Hoerman, Gary Hoerman and Diane Coon and their families. Bill graduated from Mt. Kisco High School in 1954 and attended Oswego College before entering the Air Force in 1957. He served his country in active duty in the Air Force from 1957 to 1961and then joined the CT Air National Guard in 1972 which he retired from in 1995. His love of aircraft continued with his civilian job where he worked on airplane engines for Hamilton Sundstrand until he retired in 1998. Up until January of this year, Bill was a 58-year resident of East Granby where he was a member of the East Granby Congregational Church. He was a member of the East Granby Planning & Zoning Commission. Bill had an incredible talent for woodworking. Over the years he built many fine pieces of furniture and built a second home in Millerton, New York. He loved spending time outdoors, whether riding a bicycle with his wife Barbara or hunting trips with his sons. Bill loved to travel and toured many countries over the past 17 years with his wife Barbara. He was a lifelong learner and an avid reader. His family asks that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the East Granby Public Library by sending a check to - The East Granby Public Library, 24 Center Street, East Granby, CT 06026 or donating on line at http://www.egpl.org/
. Due to COVID-19 precautions a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com