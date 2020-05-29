The LORD bless you and keep you;
The LORD make His face shine upon you,
And be gracious to you;
The LORD lift up His countenance upon you,
And give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26
William Charles Bansemer, 99, beloved husband of Margaret Thompson Bansemer passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 29, 1920 in Hartford, CT son of the late Charles and Theresa (Manner) Bansemer. A lifelong resident of East Hartford, Bill graduated from East Hartford High School in 1938. He had a 42 year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft starting in East Hartford, interrupted only by his service in the US Navy in WWII. He retired in 1980 from the North Haven P&WA facility as Supervisor of Manufacturing Engineering. Bill is survived by his wife Margaret of 75 years and his 3 devoted children; James Bansemer and wife Coleen of Colchester, Heidi Bengraff and husband Bill of Windsor, and Jacqueline Almeida of Canton. He also leaves 6 grandchildren: Jesse, Elaina, Maggie, Marie, Liz and Ben, along with 21 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Roy and brother Robert Bansemer. Bill developed a love of woodworking and ultimately built his own home where he and Peg raised their 3 children. The consummate engineer, there were few things he couldn't "fix" and always had a list of ongoing projects. A few still remain and his family will tend to those lovingly. He loved boating, building his own Chris Craft Runabout with his brother in the early '50's. Many summers were spent vacationing with his family on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire providing sweet and lasting memories. In retirement Bill and Peg enjoyed their RV, traveling out west to the National Parks and many places in between. Raised on a farm, Bill's love of tractors continued until the day he passed. A private service took place on Friday, May 22nd with burial at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line condolences, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.