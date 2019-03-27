Home

William C. "Bill" Brescia

William C. "Bill" Brescia Obituary
William C. Brescia 75 yrs old of Port St. Lucie, FL, a kind and generous man has returned home on March 19 2019. Originally born and raised, spending most of his life in Elmwood/West Hartford, CT. Pre-deceased by his father Joseph Brescia, Mother Katherine Brescia and his youngest brother George Brescia. William leaves behind his two children Rebecca Brescia Farrell, her husband Michael, and his 3 grandchildren, Joseph Alaimo, Madeline Farrell and Ryan Farrell. His son William Brescia, his girlfriend Luz and her son Jesse. He also leaves behind his 3 older brothers, James & Ruth Brescia, Joseph Brescia, John & Sandy Brescia, along with all his nieces, nephews and their families that he loved dearly. Also William leaves behind many wonderful friends, those from Florida that he played racquetball with, and his friends from Jan's, many in Austin, TX, along with his life long CT friends of many many years. William loved God and his family most of all and was the best Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and will be deeply missed by all, and never forgotten. A celebration of William's life will be held in CT in the next few months.For additional info and to sign the guest book from the Yates Funeral Home Florida Service, please visit https://www.YatesFuneralHome.com/obituaries/William-Brescia/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019
