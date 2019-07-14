Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Suffield, CT
William C. Daley


1926 - 2019
William was born on September 11, 1926 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 30, 2019. Bill attended school in the Bronx, NY, and graduated high school in Suffield, CT, before joining the Army Airforce. A graveside service will be held on August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Suffield, CT, at 10:00 a.m., with a memorial gathering to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the William C. and Helen F. Daley Memorial Fund at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.The public website is: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/daley For complete details and tributes: https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/William-Daley-3/#!/Obituary
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
