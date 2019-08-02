Home

William C. Foster Obituary
William C. Foster, 63, of Middletown, RI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 29th, 2019. Born in Manchester, CT he was a son of the late George S., Jr. and Virginia (Dunlap) Foster. William worked for the Connecticut DOT and was Head of Maintenance at the Newport County Community Mental Health Center before retiring in June. William was an avid lover of cooking, fishing, music, and Dale Earnhardt. He cherished his cat, Stormey, and his beloved neighbors and friends whom he enjoyed cooking for and sharing stories with. William was known for his love for helping others in any way he could, and his pride and joy were his daughter and grandchildren. William is survived by his daughter, Nicole Foster of Meriden, CT, two grandchildren, Jackson and Giuliana Kolej, brothers George Foster III of Epsom, NH and Ronald Foster of Groton, CT, former wife and friend, Cathleen (Skinner) Foster also of Meriden, CT and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Rossignol and niece, Vicki Foster. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory of William in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2019
