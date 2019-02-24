William Charles Landry, born March 1, 1953, beloved son of Art and Ida Landry went with God on February 17, 2019. He was a loving son to his parents who predeceased him along with his young son William Charles Landry II. Bill live in East Hampton most of his life retiring to Florida three years ago. He was a member of the Chancellors and the American Legion. He was a talented Carpenter helping many along the way and a very loyal friend. He loved fishing and hunting and was a competitive pool and horse shoes player. He loved a good game of cribbage and set back but mostly just loved to laugh and be with friends and family.He will be missed by his daughter Nichole R. Landry of Newington, William Shane Landry of Newtown and Travis Brahen of Portland, his granddaughters Araya Landry, Diana Landry and Charlize Landry, his brother Arthur J Landry of Fort Pierce, FL whom he lived with, Sisters Lauralei and husband Edward Clapp of Middletown, CT; Karen and husband Roy Fitzsimmons of Fort Pierce, FL and Denise K Landry of Middletown Ct. along with many cousins, nieces and nephews who will all miss him dearly. May he be at peace with those who have passed already.There will be a delayed gravesite service at the Union Hill Cemetery in Middle Haddam, Ct at 11:30 on June 8th, 2019 with a celebration of life gathering to be held at the American Legion Hall, 128 East Hampton Rd. Marlborough, CT 06447. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary