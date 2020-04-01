|
?William Charles Tooker, born May 24, 1930, passed away peacefully at home on March 25. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Madeline Endrich Tooker, his son Mark and wife Stephanie of Jupiter, FL and his daughter Jo Anne Park and husband Charles of Chester. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu flowers please consider making a donation to Middlesex Hospice, 28 Crescent St, Middletown, CT, 06457
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 1, 2020