Dear Katie, Carey, Jimmy, Sydney and the entire Family,

I will always remember your dad for his lovely smile and kind nature. My deepest sympathy for your loss.



An Irish Blessing

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand.



Julie Egan Briere & Family

