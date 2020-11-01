1/1
William Calvin Bates
1941 - 2020
William Calvin Bates, 78, husband of Carol G. Bates since 1977, of Avon, CT passed away on October 29, 2020 at Avon Heath Center after a series of medical issues. Bill "Bunk" was born November 25, 1941 in Hartford to the late William Gibbs Bates and Eleanor Blaney Bates, previously residing in West Hartford. He graduated and attended Loomis Chaffee School and Dartmouth College. Mr. Bates was employed by Bearcom and retired by National Orders. He was a parishioner of St. John's Church in West Hartford, as well as active in youth lacrosse leagues in the town of West Hartford, leading teams to numerous victories. He was a great coach and admired by many. He enjoyed fishing and golf and spent most of his time reading the daily paper, watching the stock market, and golf and football on television. Bill "Bunk" will be most remembered for his kind nature, generosity of spirit, dry sense of humor, love of family, and passion for sports. He knew everything about fishing and always chose the right club when golfing. He was an excellent listener and a very gentle soul. In addition to his wife Carol, he will be dearly missed by his 2 sons: Jim and his wife Kelly of Avon, Sydney and his wife Dawne of Waxhaw, NC, 2 daughters: Katie Baranauskas of South Windsor, Carey Bates of Brooklyn, NY., sister Susan B. Margraf and her husband Dr. James H. Margraf of Keene, NH. and 8 grandchildren: Samantha Baranauskas, Alison Baranauskas, Joe Baranauskas, Sawyer Marsh, Sydney Marsh, Callahan Marsh, Tanner Marsh, Ryder Marsh and 3 step-grandchildren: Zoe Granger, Chris Arnold, and George Brannon. Bill is also survived by his niece E.Sage Minella of Darien, CT and nephew Christopher B. Margraf of Groton, MA., countless friends from Dartmouth College, Malibu, CA, Scottsdale, AZ., and the general Hartford area, also his precious Bichon Frise George. He is predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Ann Allen Sample Bates (1976). Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to Dartmouth College Alumni Fund Class of 1963: Dartmouth Alumni Fund, Dartmouth College, 6066 Development Office, Hanover NH. 03755-4044 or go to Dartmouth.college.fund@dartmouth.edu Carmon Funeral Home – Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
November 1, 2020
Peace to Bunks family. I did not know Bunk, yet I see all of his qualities in my friend Syd Marsh. Rest In Peace.
David Morgan
Friend
November 1, 2020
Dear Katie, Carey, Jimmy, Sydney and the entire Family,
I will always remember your dad for his lovely smile and kind nature. My deepest sympathy for your loss.

An Irish Blessing
May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,
may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Julie Egan Briere & Family
Julie Egan Briere
Friend
