William "Bill" Cararini, 75, of Berlin, passed on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born in New Britain, CT on August 6, 1943 to the late Mario and Anna (Naples) Cararini and is survived by his wife Diane (Sasso) Cararini. Bill proudly served the New Britain Fire Department for many years and reached the level of Lieutenant prior to his retirement in the 1980's. He had a passion for art and was an artist himself. He enjoyed making people laugh and was always joking with friends and family. He loved his family, but especially loved being a grandfather. Those that knew him well would not be surprised to find him out for 'fine dining' at his favorite McDonald's.Bill leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Diane Cararini; his son Glenn J. Cararini of Japan, and his daughter Shelley and her husband Bruce Landry of Colchester, CT, as well as a sister Eleanor Cararini of Berlin. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Arisa and her husband Sho, Kento, Yuto and his wife Yumi, Keishi, Serina, Brittany, Cody and Cole; and great-grandchildren, Honoka, Haruto and Weston; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Marion Brighenty, Charles Cararini and Dorothy Casella.Family and friends are invited to calling hours at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 South Main St., on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9-11AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. For online condolences, please visit: http://www.LuddyandPetersonFH.com/ Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary