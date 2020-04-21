|
William Carl Kuzara, 60, Broad Brook, CT passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. William was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of the late Carl and Jacquelyn (Boutin) Kuzara. He attended Pulaski High School in New Britain, CT and was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce serving as a mechanic for four years. Following his time in active duty, William worked at Hamilton Standard in Windsor, became a certified chimney sweeper, and soon went on to build his first chimney. His intelligent mind and practical curiosity lead to the start of B&K Masonry, founded in 1989. Whether you knew him as 'Billy' in his Harley Davidson days, or 'Bill' in his later years as a father or mason, you knew him for kind heartedness, generosity, and caring spirit. He was a simple man, enhancing everything he did with a touch of his creativity. He loved to cook, and we all loved to eat whatever concoction (as he would proudly call it), that he put on the table. With Dad, it wasn't just the cooking he loved, but the opportunity to see our enjoyment. He had a gentle and warm spirit with a smooth and effortless sense of humor who loved nothing more than to be around those he loved. A dedicated father and friend, he was a very special person to many and touched our hearts in the most delicate way. William will be remembered dearly by his daughter Lindsay Kuzara, his son William Kuzara, and his sister Cindy Rustad. 'Dad' and 'Billy' will forever be loved, missed, and cherished. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. To extend condolences to the Kuzara family or to share a memory of William, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020