William Castle Baker 77 of Bolton passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at his home. Bill was born August 18, 1943 in Hartford son of the late Henry A. and Margaret (Taravella) Baker. He was a graduate of Manchester High Class of 1961, starting out life pulling wrenches and driving oil truck at Cantone's Esso, then enlisting in the USAFRes. Next was Mashkin Freight Lines driving tractor-trailer for 15 years. In 1968 he became a piano & player piano rebuilder and together with his friend & business partner Mike Foley, they started Foley Baker Inc. Keyboard Instrument Services which is still in business today nationwide. He left the firm in 1979 due to health issues. 20 years at Metropolitan Shooters Inc. Range officer for 15. Eight years on the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department and also during all this time working part time at a marina. He then spent 15 years at Coca Cola, driving trailer truck and repairing vending machines. He is now a retired teamster. He wanted to go through life with the accelerator flat on the floor and slide in sideways at the end. Bill is survived by his wife Catherine L. Baker of Bolton, his two sons William R. Baker of Orlando, FL & Adam C. Baker of Farmington and his four grandchildren Tony, Mike, Maya and Sam. Along with both parents he was predeceased by his beloved first wife Lorraine, who passed away in 2009. Funeral services will be private under the care of John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook St, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com