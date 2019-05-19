William "Billy" Cody Downs, 28, of South Windsor, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2019 at the age of 28. He was a kind and generous son, brother, nephew, and friend who will be forever missed by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed for his funny words and one-liners, the familiar "I got away with it" smile, crisp dress shirts, sunglasses, and Newports. He possessed unbelievable knowledge and a true love of history and was a voracious reader and bibliophile. He leaves his parents Bill & Laura Downs, brothers Zach and Cory, and sister Kylie; grandmother Doris Downs, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a special longtime friend Joey Ventura. Billy also leaves his best friend and girlfriend, Tiana Farina. He was predeceased by his infant sister Heather.A special gathering for family and friends to honor Billy will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Billy's life continues through the gift of organ donation and his family encourages others to consider the same act of heroism. Memorial donations may be made to a worthy . To read his extended obituary and leave notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019