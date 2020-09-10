1/1
WILLIAM CORMIER
1964 - 2020
WINSTED – CORMIER – William A. Cormier (Billy), 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home, significantly on the same day of the week, the same date and at the same age of his devoted mother, who passed 33 years before him. He was born February 23, 1964 in Hartford; the loving son of the late Robert L. Cormier and Mary Ellen (Murphy) Cormier. Billy had a blessed childhood rich with many wonderful memories of close family and friends. He graduated from Northwestern Regional #7 in 1985 and worked with LARC since 1987 until his retirement. Throughout his extraordinary life, Billy touched so many people. He was a champion of The Special Olympics. His accomplishments in diving, long-distance swimming and cross-country skiing were recognized with scores of medals and trophies he so proudly wore and displayed. He was an avid bowler and a team member for many years. Billy enjoyed traveling to many destinations from Cape Cod to his favorite vacation spot, Disney World. Most of all, Billy loved all things Christmas! He had many collections from snow globes to stuffed animals that were dedicated to this truly joyous time of year. He enjoyed listening to Christmas music all year long and always lived his life in the pure spirit of the holidays. Billy was very proud of his heritage of being French and Irish. He also enjoyed family picnics and celebrations while indulging in his favorite foods, sharing sweet treats and blowing bubbles with anyone who joined him. He loved swimming in the family pool and spending summers on Big Pond. Billy was the light of our lives, a brother, a very proud uncle, and a cousin who taught us by example what it means to live a positive, faith-driven life, who loved unconditionally. He was proud to participate in the Mass by performing sign-language at St. Joseph's Church, which made a lasting impact on many parishioners. Billy was also a prankster and the undisputed life of the party. He was a vivacious dancer with an infectious laugh and smile that touched so many people. He will be deeply missed. He leaves his loving siblings, Daniel Cormier of FL, Catherine Cleaveland and husband David of Winsted, Robert Cormier and wife Shari-Lynn of Colebrook, Patricia Desmond and husband Bruce of PA, Mary Ann Buchanan and husband Charles of Colebrook, Ellen Marino and husband Concetto, of Winsted, Elizabeth Nardi and husband Timothy of Canton and James Cormier and fiancé Laura Frolish of Shelton. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, cousins, and his family at the group home whom he cherished and adored. Special thanks to Community Systems, Inc. and Foothills Visiting Nurses Association for going above and beyond in providing excellent care for Billy. Friends may call on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 1 – 4 PM following the CDC guidelines for social distancing, masks required and only allowing small groups of people to see the family at a time. If you are not feeling well, please stay home to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. A Mass followed by Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Winsted at 10 AM and for those who are unable to attend in person, the Mass will be live-streamed. Please send an email to emarino@ellenmarino.com to request viewing access. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Winsted. Memorial donations may be made to: LARC, 314 Main St, Torrington, CT 06790 or to Community Systems, Inc., 295 Alvord Park Road, Torrington, CT 06790. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
SEP
14
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
September 9, 2020
Although I only met Billy a few times, he certainly made a tremendous impression. This is a beautiful tribute to a beautiful soul and a life well-lived. Many of us should be so fortunate as to have had the support, love, and enthusiasm for life. Our sincerest condolences on your great loss. You're all in our prayers.
Amy (Hollis) & John Sidoti
Acquaintance
