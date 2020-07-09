1/
William D. Corbin
1936 - 2020
William D Corbin 84, died peacefully on July 4th in Rutland, VT. He was born January 18, 1936 to William and Carrie Corbin. Bill worked as a dispatcher for the Windsor Locks Police Department before becoming a real estate broker. He was nominated for the Entrepreneur of the year award in 1990 for his work to convert vehicles to run on natural gas. He is survived by his wife Nina Corbin of Poultney VT, his daughters and their spouses Terry and Larry Rowe, Carol and Dan Loughrey, and Linda and Teofe Ziemnicki. As well as his four grandsons, Ryan and Adam Loughrey and Teofe and Coel Ziemnicki. He was predeceased by his parents and first wife Dolores Corbin. A private graveside service will be held in Windsor Locks, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to The Poultney Rescue Squad PO Box 76 Poultney, VT 05764

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 9, 2020.
