William D. "Billy" Munson, 36, of Somers, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Vernon, the loving son to William and Theresa (Gosselin) Munson of Somers. Billy was a talented tile worker and was a member of IUCAB Local 1. He was a parishioner of All Saints Church in Somersville. Billy was an avid sports fan participating in hockey, wrestling, lacrosse, and soccer throughout his youth. He loved playing both golf and ice hockey, and together with his brother and dad, played weekly with a local hockey team. Billy took in the little things in life, whether it was a great breakfast, a win for the NY Giants, or sharing his love of country music with others. He was selfless in all sense of the word and always there to extend a helping hand. He was generous with his time and money and shared his passion for his work by helping many family and friends with tile and woodwork in their homes. Fishing with his nephews was one of his favorite activities, along with making everyone laugh. Billy will be remembered as a beloved son, brother and uncle, and missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Anna Fleischman and her husband, Howard, Mary Munson and her significant other, Jamie Bedard, Christina Greenberg and her husband, Joshua, David Munson and his significant other, Samantha Gagne, and Margaret Munson; and his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Elizabeth, Charlie, Samantha, Gabriella, and Juliana Fleischman, Anabelle, Annalise, and Anthony Greenberg, Gianna Gagne, and Charlette, Claire, and Gabriel Munson. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071. A Mass will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Somers Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville, CT. To leave online condolences please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com