William "Willie" Dean Pennington, 59, of Middletown, passed away at his home on July 15, 2020. William was born in Middletown to Robert Breece Pennington, M.D. and Helen Jackson Pennington on January 28, 1961. William was a 1983 graduate of the University of Connecticut, Storrs. He worked as a Revenue Officer in the Tax Department for the State of Connecticut for over twenty years. In addition to a dedicated high school sports career in swimming and baseball, he was an avid sports fan. William lit up the room with his jokes and riddles, especially at the holidays when the whole Pennington clan gathered. He could quote the comedic lines of any famous movie. William was a devoted son, loving sibling, and generous uncle. William honored his father and mother throughout his life and provided consistent, dedicated, responsible care to each of them in their declining years. He was known as a man of character - one whose "Word was his bond." William is dearly missed by his siblings: Linda Pennington and her husband Michael Whitcomb, Robert Pennington and his wife Stacey Pennington, and Jennifer Pennington; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews: Jessalyn Pennington, Lukas Whitcomb, Michael Breece Whitcomb, Nicolette Pennington, and Victoria Whitcomb. The family will hold a service at 10:00 am on August 29, 2020, in Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown in his honor. Masks and social distancing will be required. William will be lovingly remembered by all family and friends who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Parkinson's Foundation or Middlesex Hospital. Online memories and condolences can be offered at www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
