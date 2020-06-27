William Daniel Griffin, 87, of Manchester, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Manchester with his family at his side. William was born in Manchester to John J. and Ruth N. (Belding) Griffin on August 18, 1932. He graduated from Manchester High School 1950. In February 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Brewer and together they had 6 children. He worked at Pioneer Parachute Company until 1960 when he joined the Town of Manchester Fire Department. In 1972 he was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief and proudly served until his retirement in 1990. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife Marylin to the National Parks, Civil War Battlefields, historical sites and many other destinations. He was an avid reader and history buff. His favorite topics were the American Civil War and the American Old West. He was also interested in stereographic (3D) photography and well took over 1,000 stereo (3D) photos during his travels. Among his other interests were fishing and the shooting sports. William was a member of the NRA, the Rockville Fish and Game Club and the National Stereoscopic Association . He also greatly enjoyed spending time with family, playing pool in his basement on Monday nights and would never miss a family holiday or picnic. William is survived by his 6 children son William D. Griffin Jr. of Coventry CT., son James Scott Griffin and his wife Elaine of Vernon, CT, son Philip S. Griffin of Coventry CT, daughter Ginny Cyr of Stafford CT, son John M. Griffin of Willington CT, daughter Wendi Delaney and her husband James of Manchester CT. He also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Wife of 43 years Marilyn, Brother John J Griffin Jr., Brother Francis B. Griffin, Sister Rosemary Truman, grandson Michael S Cyr II, and grandson Christopher Scott Griffin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately. Graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 2nd at East Cemetery, 220 East Center Street, Manchester CT. Visitation will be held at John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester on Wednesday from 5-8 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Manchester Fire Department c/o Manchester Firefighter Garden Fund 75 Center Street Manchester, CT 06040. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hilda and Ester from All Ways There Home Care for their kindness and dedication to our father's care, Retired Deputy Chief, Peter Beckwith and the South Manchester Union of Retired Firefighters Association for their support and the Town of Manchester Fire, Paramedics and Ambulance service for always coming quickly and treating our father with the utmost respect when called. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.