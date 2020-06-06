William Dennis "Bill" Wise
1947 - 2020
William "Bill" Dennis Wise, 73, of Windsor, CT, beloved husband for 49 years of Linda Lee (Case) Wise, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Hartford, CT. Bill was born in Utica, NY on February 25, 1947, son of the late Joseph Wise, Jr. and Shirley (Proffitt) Wise. Bill will be remembered as a loving family man, defined by his Christian faith, who extended his endless generosity of spirit, warmth, and kindness to everyone he encountered. Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Valarie Campbell and her husband James, Ret. Commander, Royal Canadian Navy of Orleans, Ontario, Canada, Denise Evans and her husband William "Bill" Evans, III of Windsor Locks, CT, and Kimberly Quinn and her husband Jesse of West Simsbury, CT; seven grandchildren whom he cherished, Abigail, NCdt. Alexander, and Colin Campbell all of Orleans, Ontario, Canada, William IV and Madison Evans both of Windsor Locks, CT, and Brady and Ethan Quinn both of West Simsbury, CT; two brothers, Joseph Wise, III and his wife Kathleen of Forest, VA and Raymond Wise of Herdford, NC; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Wise; and a sister-in-law, Mildred Wise. His family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 5-8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m., at Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church, 180 Park Ave., Windsor, CT 06095, Operation Blessing, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463, or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. For online condolences and complete obituary, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
