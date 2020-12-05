1/1
William E. Clayton
1969 - 2020
William "Bill" E. Clayton Sr., 51, passed away on December 2nd, 2020. Bill was the son of the late Walter Clayton Jr. and Astrid Johnson Clayton. He was born September 29th, 1969 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Growing up in Manchester, he graduated Manchester High School, Class of '87 and earned two bachelor's degrees from Eastern Connecticut State University and UConn. As a residential counselor, he helped many troubled youths in the area by providing them guidance and a safe place to live. He will be remembered as a carefree spirit who lived life on his own terms. Bill was an avid sports fan. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and always routed for the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and UConn. He will be dearly missed by his family, sons Justin and Billy Jr., mother Astrid Clayton of Manchester, sister Ellen Luongo and her husband Anthony and their children Andrew and Anthony of Plymouth Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center www.giving.massgeneral.org in support of all the care his loving mother received so many years ago. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 6th from 1-4 p.m. at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford, Connecticut. All are encouraged to wear sport spirit attire of Bill's beloved teams. On Monday, December 7th services will begin with a calling hour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, the funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow immediately in East Cemetery, Manchester. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com. On Tuesday December 8th, at 8:05 p.m. all are encouraged to cheer for the Dallas Cowboys, as Bill will be shouting from the 50-yard line in heaven.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
DEC
7
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
DEC
7
Burial
East Cemetery
