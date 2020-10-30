1/1
William E. "Bill" Foley
William "Bill" E. Foley, 81, of West Hartford, passed away on Thursday, October 22,2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Blanche (Roy) and Emile Foley he was raised in Hartford and had lived in Newington and West Hartford. Bill was the co-owner of Tres Chic Coiffure in Newington for 20 years. He is survived by his sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Batayte and Betty and Joe Ferreira all of West Hartford; his nephew, Thomas Ferreira (Leslie), his nieces, Tina Harrison (Jim), Tammy Ferreira and Kirsten Batayte Wotton; grandnephews and nieces, William, Zachary, and Matthew Batayte, Andrea Ferreira, Toni Laites and Courtney Swift. Bill was predeceased by a nephew William Batayte and a brother-in-law, Edward Batayte. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Hartford Hospital, 7 Bliss step down unit for being so special to Bill and his family. Funeral mass and burial are private due to the COVID pandemic. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
