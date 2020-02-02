Home

William E. Oliver


1941 - 2020
William E. Oliver, 78, of Ft. Myers Florida, formerly Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. He was born, February 21, 1941 in Hartford, CT, the son of T. Edward Oliver and Sara M. Lange. Bill is survived by his children Cynthia Oliver and husband Jason Flanders of Enfield, CT, Scott Oliver and wife Molly Oliver of Windsor Locks, CT and grandchildren, Scott, Haley and Jack. He also leaves behind brothers Kenneth, Robert, their families and nieces and nephews. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family & friends and always had a new joke to share. He also helped out the local Bingo halls in Manchester, where he earned the nickname "Bingo Bill". Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeff Chmielewski and a brother Richard. A "Celebration of Bill's Life" will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 2, 2020
