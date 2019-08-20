Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
William E. Robinson Obituary
William E. Robinson, 63, was called home to heaven on Sunday Aug 18th. Bill was born in Norwich, CT on March 19, 1955 to William and Audrey (Lathrop) Robinson, both of whom survive him. On Sept. 16, 1985 he married Gail (Vezina) in Preston, CT. She too survives him. Calling Hours will be held Thursday, August 22nd from 5pm – 7pm at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich on Friday, August 23rd at 10am meeting directly at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to PETA at https://support.peta.org To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchan dallen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2019
