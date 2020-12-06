William Edward Hintz, 97, of New Britain, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. He was the husband of the late Gertrude (Stephenson) Hintz. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gustave and Emma (Maron) Hintz. William proudly served during World War II as a United States Navy Seabee in the Pacific theater from 1943 to 1946. He was a lifelong New Britain resident and formerly served as a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service before retiring in 1985. William was an active, lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers and the American Legion. Surviving are two sons, Daniel E. Hintz of East Haddam and Robert W. Hintz of New Britain; a daughter, Elizabeth Hintz and her husband Bill Marsteller of Rockville, MD; a sister, Marie L. Dow of Greensboro, NC; two grandchildren, Sarah Marsteller and Matthew Marsteller; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, William was predeceased by his brother, Waldemar Hintz, and his sisters Eleanor Groth, Dorothy Reed, and Betty Wright. Funeral services will be planned for a time in the future when it will be safe for family and friends to gather. Burial, with military honors, will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 295 Arch St., New Britain CT 06051. Please share a memory of William with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com