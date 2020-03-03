Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Enfield, CT
View Map

William Elliott Winnie


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Elliott Winnie Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of William "Bill" Elliott Winnie announces his passing after losing his battle with heart disease on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Son of the late William E. Winnie and Grace (LeMay) Donnelly, he was born in Hartford on July 14, 1942. William proudly served his country in the United States Navy, receiving his honorable discharge in 1967. William was employed at Colt Firearms and later worked at Pratt and Whitney until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood crafting and loved to fish. He was also a member of the Clowns of America. William is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia (Ramondetta) Winnie. He leaves behind his sons, James Winnie and his wife Nicole of Andover, and Mark Winnie and his wife Kathy of Enfield and his grandsons, Jacob and Xavier. He also leaves behind his siblings, Nancy Cone, Pat DeSimone, Hugh Donnelly, Debbie Marshall, and their significant others, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 am for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am at Holy Family Church, Enfield. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. Donations in William's memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas TX 75231. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -