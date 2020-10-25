1/2
William Everett "Bill" Bennett
William "Bill" Everett Bennett, 81, of Enfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Stafford Springs on June 6, 1939, son of the late Charles and Frances (Hall) Bennett, he was raised in Massachusetts and had lived in Enfield for over 50 years. Bill served in US Army from 1956-1960 when he was honorably discharged. He worked as a sales representative for Safety-Kleen for over 20 years until his retirement in 1998. During his retirement, he worked as a shuttle bus driver at a hotel in East Windsor where he enjoyed assisting the guests and interacting with the other staff members. Bill will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He leaves his wife, Judith Louise (Guyotte) Bennett of Nampa, ID; two sons, Todd Bennett and his wife Annette of Enfield and Mark Bennett of Ormond Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Sara Correia and her husband Phill, Katie Bennett, and Kevin Bennett all of Enfield; and a great-grandson, Jacob Correia; and closest friends, Shana Anderson and her dog Chico. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, William N. Bennett; three brothers, Charles Bennett, Jr., Edward Bennett, and Henry Bennett; and two sisters, Ellen and Joanne. A private graveside service will be held at the Enfield Street Cemetery. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Enfield Loaves and Fishes, 28 Prospect St., Enfield, CT 06082. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 25, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
