LTC William Everett Ellison, 83, of Cedarville, NJ passed away peacefully at his home. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Dr. Wetherill B. and Helen E. (nee Breckley) Ellison. LTC Ellison was a 1955 graduate of Pennsylvania Military Preparatory School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1959 from the Pennsylvania Military College. After graduation he joined the United States Army, where he made his career earning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before his retirement. During his distinguished military career he received the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Ranger Tab, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Overseas Service Bar, Air Medal, Air Medal with V Device, and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star. He was a Professor of Military Science at University of Connecticut from 1972 to 1974. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for over 40 years, an avid golfer and had a large train collection he was always proud to show off. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother: Thomas B. Ellison and two sisters: Marian Moller and Helen Ennis. Surviving are his loving wife: Monika Barbara (nee Schader) Ellison, his children: COL William E. (Tammy) Ellison II of Cedarville, NJ and Heidi (Gene) Lafferty of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Noah Ellison and Claudia Ellison, Melissa Lafferty, Jessica Olabisi, LindsAy and Brandon Poetzsch, eight great grandchildren: Annabelle, Wyatt, Brantley, Jaiden, Dantae, Sharon, Trevor, Haylee. His Funeral Service will be offered Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Petit Family Foundation, 32 Whiting Street, Plainville, CT 06062 or the National Ski Patrol, 46 Great Hollow Road, Mohawk Mtn, Cornwall, CT 06753. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 1, 2019