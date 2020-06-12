William F. Baker, Jr., 84, of East Granby, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on February 2, 1936, son of Helen and William F. Baker Sr. Bill was raised in the north end of Hartford, graduated from St. Thomas Seminary in 1962, and was ordained to the catholic priesthood. After leaving the priesthood he was married to Louise Vigneault from 1968 until 1986. They had two children, Kevin and Ann, and settled in West Hartford. Bill was very active in West Hartford Youth Sports as scorekeeper in basketball, manager in little league baseball, and coaching soccer and softball. He later became a Referee and Umpire. He moved from youth sports and became a fixture at Northwest Catholic High School as scorekeeper and clock operator for every boys' and girls' basketball and volleyball game and worked at all home football and boys' baseball games. Bill spent over 30 years at Northwest, was honored as its first Sportsperson of the Year, and was inducted into the Northwest Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. His passion was in youth and high school sports and he cherished being part of so many lives over the years. For his last fourteen years he lived in East Granby, CT where he volunteered for the blind in Hartford County; served as President of the AARP Farmington Valley Chapter #790 and The Friends of the East Granby Library; and was a member of The East Granby Historical Society, The East Granby Commission on Aging, and The East Granby Senior Club. He was an active member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Hartford. Bill leaves behind his children Kevin William Baker and Ann Margaret Baker; daughter-in-law Katherine Wagemaker Baker; and four grandchildren, Sydney Todd Goetsch and her husband Army Specialist Brian Goetsch of Hinesville, Ga, Reagan Elizabeth Baker, Grace Katherine Baker, and Tessa Louise Baker of West Hartford; a sister Patricia Main and her husband Phil Main of Granby; and nieces and nephews. A private family ceremony will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Northeast Catholic High School General Scholarship Fund, 29 Wampanoag Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117 or the book fund at a library of your choosing. Online condolences can be made at https://www.facebook.com/William-Baker-Memorial-103346101421989/. "What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal." – Albert Pike.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.