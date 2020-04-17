|
William F. Burns,79, passed away on April 10, 2020 at West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation due to complications from Parkinson's. Bill was born in New Haven on Oct. 4, 1940 to William and Doris Burns (Meloy). He grew up in Hartford and attended Weaver high school, class of '58. Bill attended Brandeis University and Wesleyan College majoring in History. In the 60's, Bill moved to Manhattan where he remained for the next 50 years. In New York, Bill worked for the city as a case worker for foster children. He was intelligent and a gentle and generous soul. He always tried to help out others, sometimes to his own detriment. He was a champion of causes he cared about. As a leading member of Men of All Colors Together, he made lasting friendships. He loved art, music, fine food and wine and was a great cook. He was an avid reader who had a large eclectic assortment of books. He loved to hike and walk and often he would be the one to take a risky or challenging route. He climbed to the summit of Mt. Washington at the age of 69! Bill leaves three siblings, Bonnie Burns of Guilford, Andrew Burns of Hartford, and Thomas Burns and his wife Victoria of West Hartford. Cousins Regina Miolene of Stamford, Warren DeFrank in Florida and his brother Robert DeFrank and his wife Sue in Wisconsin, Sue Thompson of Wallingford, and Roger Salmon of West Haven. He also leaves three nephews and a niece; William and Abigail Burns of West Hartford, Scott Burns and his wife Meghan of West Hartford, Eric Burns and his wife Jaimie of West Hartford. Also there are two grand nephews, Jackson Burns and Liam Burns, and a grand niece Madison Burns. There are also many friends from New York that will miss him. There will be no services in the near future due to the coronavirus. There will be a memorial later this year to celebrate his life, when the virus subsides. We wish to thank the staff of both Atria Hamilton Heights and West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation for their care and support during the last years of his life. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Parkinson's Disease research.: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/what-is-parkinsons/?utm_source=google&utm_source=cpc&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIm9Sn3Jnr6AIVRNyGCh0LBwjYEAAYASAAEgILFPD_BwE
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020