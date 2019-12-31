Home

William Flanigan
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
William F. Flanigan Sr.


1938 - 2019
William F. Flanigan Sr. Obituary
William F. Flanigan, Sr., 81, of Rocky Hill formerly of Haddam, died Sunday December 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Edmund and Annie (Brunetto) Flanigan. William was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the US Army. He worked as a carpenter for 39 years for Wesleyan University and also owned his own company, W. Flanigan & Son Earth Materials. William was a fixture around town and affectionately called "Wimpy" due to his love of hamburgers. He was a life member of the Haddam Fire Department where his handle was "Hambone." He was an avid outdoorsman and loved making trips to VT to his cabin where he would hunt and fish. Some of his favorite moments were spent on dozers, loaders and trucks, playing with the "big boy toys in his adult size sandbox." William is survived by his son, William F. Flanigan, Jr. of Haddam, sisters, Nancy Kuskey of Portland, Deborah Berggmen of Cromwell, grandchildren, Michael and Joseph Sapia. He was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Flanigan and brother, Edmond Flanigan, Jr. The funeral service will be held on Friday January 3rd at 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial with military honors will follow at the State Veterans' Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Haddam Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 194, Higganum, CT 06441. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 31, 2019
