Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
30 Jones Hollow Road
Marlborough, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Marlboro Cemetery.
William F. Leger Obituary
William (Bill) F. Leger, 81, formerly of Marlborough, died peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Bill was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, son of the late William C. Leger and Edna (Kennedy) Leger. Prior to his retirement, Bill was employed as a Mechanical Engineer with Westinghouse in Windsor. Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally (Mann) Leger; his son, William F. Leger, Jr. and his girlfriend, Paula Taveres; two daughters, Elizabeth Lokiec and her husband Ed, and Kathryn Stackpole and her husband Will; nine grandchildren, Heather Descart, Katie Leger, William Leger, III, Garret and Kyle Ward, Megan Noorali, and Hannah, Rachel and Matthew Stackpole; ten great-grandchildren, Joey, Alison, Corey, Kaydence, Riley, Billy, Wyatt, Ayva, Layne and Adam; two brothers, Edward Leger and his wife Jane, and Peter Leger; two sisters, Maureen Sheerin and her husband Don and Mary Anne Purrier; and a brother in law, Robert Forbes. He was predeceased by a sister, Marguerite Forbes. The family would like to extend their love and gratitude to the angels of Vitas Hospice and Colebrook Village. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John Fisher Church, 30 Jones Hollow Road, Marlborough, followed by a graveside service at Marlboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 18, 2019
