William F. Manion, 83, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Carcia) Manion for 63 years. Born and raised in Hartford, son of the late Anthony and Geraldine (Hartline) Manion, he graduated from local schools before settling in Newington in 1963. William honorably served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 10 years. He retired as Printing Supervisor at age 55 from the CT State Police where he was employed for many years. He then continued working part-time at Stop and Shop until his complete retirement. William was an avid sports fan and loved the Red Sox, Giants and Celtics. He enjoyed playing cards at the senior center, watching his grandchildren's sporting events and traveling with his family. Along with his wife, a loving and devoted father and grandfather, he leaves his three children, Linda Lastrina and her husband Richard, Stephen Manion and his wife Patricia and Kevin Manion and his wife Linda, all of Newington, and his seven grandchildren, Ricky Lastrina and his wife Amanda, Nicole Lastrina, Daniel Lastrina, Sean Manion, Ryan Manion, Brett Manion and Neve Manion. He also leaves his special friends, Frank and Rose Delisa and Pat and Denny Cronin, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson James Manion and his brother John Manion. His family wishes to thank the staff from Griswold Homecare and VITAS Hospice, especially his girl Tywana Staples, for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 20th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will begin on Thursday, February 21st at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. He will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary