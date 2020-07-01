William "Bill" Francis Trombley, passed away Thursday June 18, 2020, at the age of 69. Bill was a lifelong resident of Manchester, CT until retiring to Florida several years ago. The son of the late Roland and Mary Tighe Trombley, he was born December 26, 1950, in Hartford, CT. Bill was the oldest of 3 brothers, and had 3 children with Jean Lindsay Trombley. He is survived by his oldest daughter Kristin Carden, husband John, and grandchildren Jack and Maddie; daughter Jennifer Bain and husband Tom; and son Brian Trombley. He is also survived by his brother Gene Trombley, sister-in-law Janice Trombley, and niece and nephew, Allison and Patrick. Bill will be reunited with his brother, Bobby Trombley, at his final resting place of Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. Bill was hired out of college at Traveler's Insurance, which became United Health Care, working there for over 40 years. He loved the ocean and adored family vacations. He was an avid fan of both men's and women's UCONN basketball. He had a knack for finding good recipes but was not always successful at making them; though the cooking foibles turned into oft re-told tales. This was paired with his uncanny memory for corny jokes or what he called "groaners". The keeper of the family tree, Bill cherished his many cousins, extended family, and friends with whom he could pick up a conversation and connect with through the years. He always enjoyed golf tournaments and ping-pong matches with the Trombley, Tighe, and Wilkos families. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the College of the Holy Cross; 1 College St. Box DEV, Worcester, MA 01610. Bill had particularly fond memories of the Jesuit priests at Holy Cross, and the family encourages any donations make note of support for the Jesuits. Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.