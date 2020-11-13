On October 27, 2020, Bill Fitzpatrick passed away in much the same way as he lived; courageously, at peace and surrounded by his loving family. A life of 86 years is impossible to capture in a few short paragraphs, especially a life as full and dynamic as his. Bill was known to his loving family and endearing friends and colleagues as a gentleman of highest integrity, smart, funny and with a zest for life. William F. Fitzpatrick was born on November 24, 1933 and lived in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, the son of William J. Fitzpatrick and Ida Ollari Fitzpatrick. He was predeceased by his first wife, Murial. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, IngerLise A. Fitzpatrick, and his three children of whom he was so proud and loved dearly: daughter, Kathleen Jubrey and husband Dennis of Vernon, CT; son, Kevin Fitzpatrick and his wife Anne of West Hartford, CT; daughter, Kelly Maloney and husband Henry of Mount Pleasant, SC. Grandpa also leaves his beloved grandchildren: Austin Jubrey and Chelsea Jubrey, Katelyn Barron and husband Paul, Shannon Fitzpatrick and her fiancée Tim St. Onge, Henry Maloney and Kate Maloney, and great-granddaughter Mialana Jubrey. He also leaves several special cousins. Bill was born, raised and educated in Windsor Locks, CT. He graduated from Windsor Locks High School and received his undergraduate and post graduate degrees from Western New England College. Bill worked at C. H. Dexter for his entire career of 47 years. During his years at Dexter, Bill was privileged to have known many wonderful people who he valued, mentored and treasured. Through his work he embraced the opportunity to travel the world meeting many people and leaders of different backgrounds and walks of life. Bill's life was a journey. In 1978, Bill and Lise built their dream home in Avon, CT and made numerous lifelong friends. In 2004, they chose to venture to Florida where they bought a home in beautiful Naples. There, they made many new friends who Bill entertained with his humor and stories. He never failed to have a captive audience. After nine years, Lise and Bill ventured once again to Lakewood Ranch, FL where they enjoyed the amenities of newly created town. Most recently, they relocated to Summerville, SC, to be near family and where Lise resides today. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held in Connecticut, at a later date. A Guestbook can be signed at www.lowcountryfuneral.com
