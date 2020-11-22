1/1
William G. McAuliffe
1970 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of William "Billy" G. McAuliffe, 50, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend, on November 13, 2020. Born on June 4, 1970, he was the son of Kathleen (Keevers) McAuliffe Andrews of Unionville and the late William R. McAuliffe. He lived most of his life in Unionville and was a graduate of Lewis S. Mills High School. Billy was a 28-year employee of the Town of Farmington Highway Department, where he served as crew leader the past four years. The greatest joy in his life was his son, Billy – spending time together outdoors, kayaking, fly fishing, skiing, hiking, riding quads in Vermont and Maine and attending his son's track meets. "Billy Magoo" was an avid hockey player and fan of the Montreal Canadiens. Magoo was known for his quick wit, beautiful smile and generous heart, always ready with a helping hand. Billy is survived by his loving son, William P. McAuliffe; mother, Kathleen; step-father, Russell Andrews; sisters, Shawn (McAuliffe) Ladda and Bridget K. McAuliffe; niece, Emily R. Ladda (got you last); step-sisters, Victoria Gerent and Kimberly Andrews; and his uncle and aunt, JP and Debbie Keevers. He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Cindy McAuliffe; life-long friends, Joe Tribuzio, Frank Marcello; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Lt. Jon C. Ladda, USN and his buddy "Callie". In light of the ongoing pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of Billy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Billy's memory may be made for his son's college fund payable to William P. McAuliffe, c/o People's United Bank, 1845 Farmington Ave., Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
November 20, 2020
Eternal rest grant unto Billy, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Claudine Marilley
