William "Bill" G. O'Regan, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, the day before his 87th birthday. He was the beloved husband of 54 years to the late Marion B. (Ballem) O'Regan, and son of the late James P. and Margaret (Coombs) O'Regan. He was born on June 30, 1932 in Lowell, MA and resided in Enfield for 57 years. William served his country proudly with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retiring several years ago, Bill was employed for 38 years with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He was a dedicated and loving, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Bill's greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. He was a handyman of all trades, always keeping himself busy or lending a helping hand. Bill is survived by his beloved children; Doreen Cross & husband Larry of Agawam, MA, William O'Regan, Jr. & wife Luann of Somers, Diane Pfeifer & husband Kurt of Somers, Richard O'Regan & wife Kimberly of Burlington CT, and Robert O'Regan & wife Margaret of Sandwich, MA. He was the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren; Richard, Valerie, and Brittany Cross, Melanie and Tiffany O'Regan, Brandon and Heidi Pfeifer, Lauren, Morgan, and Patrick O'Regan, and Joseph O'Regan. He was also blessed with 3 Great-grandchildren Allison, Caitlin and Rowan. Bill is also survived by a brother James O'Regan of Chelsea, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his dear friend and companion Evelyn Shaughnessy, who was always kind, caring and had a special place in his heart. The O'Regan family is forever grateful for his wonderful neighbors. He was predeceased by a brother Bobby O'Regan and sister Catherine Gallant. Relatives and friends may gather with his family on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Funeral services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:30 am in Holy Family Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish) 23 Simon Rd. Enfield, (Please meet at church.) Burial will follow with military honors at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, MA. To leave an online condolence message or for directions visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019