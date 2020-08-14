1/1
William G. Power
1965 - 2020
Newington, CT – William (Bill) G. Power, 55, of Newington, CT, passed away on August 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Simsbury, CT, Bill was a graduate of Simsbury High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton (OH), as well as a master's degree in special education from The University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, CT. He worked for many years in the Hartford Public School system as a committed special education paraprofessional, taking pride in and enjoyment from the kids he worked with. He was an avid sports fan, loved reading about history, and was a loyal friend. Bill was the son of John G. Power and the late Patricia G. Power, formerly of Simsbury. He is survived by his wife, Diane Power; father, John G. Power of Lincoln, MA; brother, John G. Power, III, of Middlebury, VT; sister, Jan Power and brother-in-law Peter Nobile of Concord, MA; stepdaughter, Heather LaPointe and stepson, Fred LaPointe of Norwich, CT; three nieces and nephews; and 4 stepgrandchildren. He also leaves behind his much-loved dogs, Strawberry and Caylan. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island to support their work and can be made online (https://www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html/) or by mail (American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032).

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Mr. Power had an amazing soul. He entered the doors of Parkville Community School daily prepared to celebrate the success of his students, support their growth and put a smile on the face of all those he encountered. We all appreciate the time we were able to spend together, advocating for what is best for our learners. I speak for each Panther, those young and old, when I say "Mr. Power will truly be missed."

Please accept our deepest condolences and prayers for the family.
Jaclyn Vazquez, Assistant Principal
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Mrs. Power, Strawberry, Caylan, and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Sorry to lose a fellow hockey fan and fellow educator. Praying for you all.
Kelly and Harry
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Bill was an amazing man to work with. His love and care for the students he worked with showed every day. May he Rest In Peace
