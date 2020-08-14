Mr. Power had an amazing soul. He entered the doors of Parkville Community School daily prepared to celebrate the success of his students, support their growth and put a smile on the face of all those he encountered. We all appreciate the time we were able to spend together, advocating for what is best for our learners. I speak for each Panther, those young and old, when I say "Mr. Power will truly be missed."



Please accept our deepest condolences and prayers for the family.

Jaclyn Vazquez, Assistant Principal

Coworker