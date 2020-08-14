Newington, CT – William (Bill) G. Power, 55, of Newington, CT, passed away on August 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Simsbury, CT, Bill was a graduate of Simsbury High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Dayton (OH), as well as a master's degree in special education from The University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, CT. He worked for many years in the Hartford Public School system as a committed special education paraprofessional, taking pride in and enjoyment from the kids he worked with. He was an avid sports fan, loved reading about history, and was a loyal friend. Bill was the son of John G. Power and the late Patricia G. Power, formerly of Simsbury. He is survived by his wife, Diane Power; father, John G. Power of Lincoln, MA; brother, John G. Power, III, of Middlebury, VT; sister, Jan Power and brother-in-law Peter Nobile of Concord, MA; stepdaughter, Heather LaPointe and stepson, Fred LaPointe of Norwich, CT; three nieces and nephews; and 4 stepgrandchildren. He also leaves behind his much-loved dogs, Strawberry and Caylan. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island to support their work and can be made online (https://www.redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations.html/
) or by mail (American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island, 209 Farmington Ave., Farmington, CT 06032).