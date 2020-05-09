Shushan, NY-William (Bill) G. Rose, II, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6 2020 doing what he loved most - fly fishing. He was 78. Born in Monticello, NY June 4, 1941, son of William G. Rose and Beatrice (Wilson) Rose. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and outdoor sportsman. He loved his home on the Battenkill River and his many friends in the Shushan and Salem area. He is survived by his sister, Karen Tansey of West Cornwall, CT; his loving wife, Joann Rose of Shushan; his 3 sons, William Rose (Julie) of Ridgewood, NJ, Matthew Rose (Luz) of Seal Beach, CA, and Jeffrey Rose of Avon CT; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin,Alexander, Trevor, Mason and Tyler and his two Golden Retrievers, Tulip and Lily. He had many nieces and nephews and was so lovingly known as "Sonny" to many of his family members. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at a later date and will be announced. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. of Salem, NY is assisting the family.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.