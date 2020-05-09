William G. Rose
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shushan, NY-William (Bill) G. Rose, II, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 6 2020 doing what he loved most - fly fishing. He was 78. Born in Monticello, NY June 4, 1941, son of William G. Rose and Beatrice (Wilson) Rose. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and outdoor sportsman. He loved his home on the Battenkill River and his many friends in the Shushan and Salem area. He is survived by his sister, Karen Tansey of West Cornwall, CT; his loving wife, Joann Rose of Shushan; his 3 sons, William Rose (Julie) of Ridgewood, NJ, Matthew Rose (Luz) of Seal Beach, CA, and Jeffrey Rose of Avon CT; 5 grandchildren, Benjamin,Alexander, Trevor, Mason and Tyler and his two Golden Retrievers, Tulip and Lily. He had many nieces and nephews and was so lovingly known as "Sonny" to many of his family members. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at a later date and will be announced. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. of Salem, NY is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY 12865
(518) 854-3555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences.
Samantha Rand
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved