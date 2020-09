William Gancarz, 67, of Windsor, passed away on June 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Leo and Bertha Rose (Bocek) Gancarz. Bill enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Bill is survived by his sister Barbara Gancarz of Windsor. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2pm in Riverside Cemetery, 102 East Street Windsor. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com . Carmon Funeral Home – Windsor is assisting with arrangements.