William "Bill" Gordon, Jr., 85, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Baystate Medical Ctr., Springfield, MA. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Lynette A. (Moreau) Gordon. Born August 28, 1934 in Fall River, MA to the late William and Lillian (Levesque) Gordon, he had resided in Enfield since 1957. A 1951 graduate of Durfee H.S. Fall River, MA. Bill served our country proudly with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired in 1992 after 32 years as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service, Enfield. In his spare-time, he volunteered for the Enfield Food Shelf and Dial-A-Ride, Enfield, was a friend of Bill "W" for 42 years and a member of the John Maciolek Post 154 American Legion, Enfield. Bill was a staunch N.E. sports fan of his beloved Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and UCONN Men's and Women's Basketball. He enjoyed all sporting events that his dear grandchildren played in, rain or shine. In addition to his beloved wife, Lynette; he is survived by his children: Lillian LaFrance and husband Rene of East Sandwich, MA, Kathleen Tudisca of Ludlow, MA, Bill Gordon and wife Karen of Enfield, Eileen Jordan and husband Daniel of Ludlow, MA, Gregory Bordeau of Enfield, and Stephen Bordeau and wife Deborah of Wethersfield; his eleven grandchildren: Jennifer Botchway, Jonathan and Clinton LaFrance, Kaitlin, Kelsey, Matthew and Mary Jordan, Ashley, Geoffry, Joseph and Patrick Bordeau; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law and wives, Richard and Kathleen Moreau of Willington and Donald and Barbara Moreau of Niantic; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special cousins, Jack, Pam and Jeff Driscoll. Bill was also predeceased by a grandson, Roger O'Steen. Due to the health crisis, funeral services will be at the convenience of the family, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church, Enfield, and interment with military honors in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or Unbound, 1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103. Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family, go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.