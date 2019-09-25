Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Bowman


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Bowman Obituary
William Harold Bowman (75) died at home on September 22, 2019. Bill was born in April 1944 in Brookline, MA to Harold and Viola (Spinney) Bowman. His parents and only brother, Gerald, predeceased him. He received a BA in Public Relations from Boston University and a MS in Statistics and Probability from Central Connecticut State University. Bill served in the Air Force and worked as an engineering technical writer for many local companies. He leaves his wife Martha (Dietrich) Bowman and his siblings-in-law Ruth, Anne, and Oscar Dietrich in CT plus his sister-in-law Eugenia Bowman in MI. There will be a private graveside committal. Donations in his name may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 142 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114 or to the .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.