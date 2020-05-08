William H. Durdan Jr., 94, passed away at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. He was predeceased by his mother Helen and father William, as well as his sister Suzanne Krull, brother Robert, and daughters Cynthia and Susan. He was a WWII cadet in the navy, and had a 36 year career with Travelers Insurance Co. He was President of both the Farmington Country Club in Connecticut and Cypress Run Golf Club in Florida. He leaves his wife Judith, daughter Judy (Thomas Samson), daughter Joan Montgomery, grandchildren Geoffrey Kraft (Paige), Stephanie Rousseau (Brian), Shawna Santos (Wesley Sr.), Chelsea Blanchard and 5 great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in Connecticut later this year.



