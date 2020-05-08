William H. Durdan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Durdan Jr., 94, passed away at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. He was predeceased by his mother Helen and father William, as well as his sister Suzanne Krull, brother Robert, and daughters Cynthia and Susan. He was a WWII cadet in the navy, and had a 36 year career with Travelers Insurance Co. He was President of both the Farmington Country Club in Connecticut and Cypress Run Golf Club in Florida. He leaves his wife Judith, daughter Judy (Thomas Samson), daughter Joan Montgomery, grandchildren Geoffrey Kraft (Paige), Stephanie Rousseau (Brian), Shawna Santos (Wesley Sr.), Chelsea Blanchard and 5 great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in Connecticut later this year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved