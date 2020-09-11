William Howard Jameson, Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the end of a brief fight against pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 5th, 1942 to William and Ann Jameson (nee Goodale). He grew up in Newington and later married the love of his life, Anne, on December 29th, 1962. Bill joined the Army early on and became a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a proud paratrooper, spending several years in Fort Bragg, then Germany, teaching young soldiers parachuting skills at the jump school. When they returned stateside, Bill started a career in IT and worked for many years at Aetna and later his own consulting firm. He and Anne built a great life raising their children in Newington. Yearly vacations on Cape Cod were always a favorite. Papa/Grandpa loved his grandchildren and spent a blessed amount of time with them in the year since he lost his beloved wife of 57 years. He had a passion for the bagpipes, marching in many parades over the years with the Manchester Regional Police and Fire Pipe Band and visiting each of his grandchildren's classrooms to play. Bill celebrated his Irish heritage and always enjoyed a good joke and a fine beer. He was an active member of Annunciation Parish of Newington and spent much time participating in American Warrior honor flights bringing veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the World War II memorial. Bill had hopes to travel and gather with family in other states. He wanted to spend more time strengthening his arm for a good golf shot and one last jump out of a perfectly good airplane gifted to him by his children for his birthday. He had hoped to pay one last visit to Fort Bragg. The Pandemic took care of that, but he never stopped dreaming. Bill was predeceased by his wife Anne on December 5, 2019, and his brother Rich in South Carolina. He leaves behind his two children and their spouses, Dawn Jameson and Joc Fauvel of East Hampton; Bill and Christine Jameson of Newington, grandchildren Zachary, Paige, Michael, Gabrielle and Mackenzie. He leaves behind his sister Anne Clark and younger brother Gary Jameson, both of Newington and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses who he grew up with and considered his family. Due to social gathering restrictions, please contact Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington for more information on the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15th, at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project
: Donor Care Center PO Box 758541 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.